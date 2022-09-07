NEW DETAILS: Chambers County wreck leaves 2 dead, 4 injured

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - An early morning two-vehicle crash has left two Alexander City men dead and four others hospitalized in Chambers County, says the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division, the wreck happened on Sept. 5 on Ala. Highway 50 near mile marker 50 around 5:45 a.m., causing a road closure.

22-year-old Kevin Espinoza and 42-year-old Rogelio Salinas were killed after their 2015 Nissan Altima collided head-on with a 2021 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck driven by 19-year-old David Cornejo.

Espinoza and Rogelio were pronounced dead on the scene.

Cornejo was transported to East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC) - Lanier in Valley, Ala. The driver of the Nissan Altima, Rolando Vazquez, 44, was also taken to EAMC in Opelika for medical treatment.

Lastly, two additional passengers in the pickup truck, Luis Perez, 22, and Orlando Echevarria, 27, were hospitalized due to their injuries.

Troopers with the ALEA Highway Patrol continue their investigation into the wreck.

