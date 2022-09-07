Opelika City Council adopts mayor’s redistricting plan

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika officials have gone back and forth discussing redistricting efforts, unable to come to an agreement since the city’s mayor announced his plans early this year.

But Tuesday night, council members finally voted, days before their deadline. Now, the city will move forward with the mayor’s suggestions to re-draw voting lines.

After Tuesday’s vote, certain voters will have to go to new polling locations to cast their ballots. News Leader 9 spoke with the President of the local NAACP branch, who says their organization is not happy. He feels the plan will mean less representation for the city’s minority population.

Six months ago, Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller issued a detailed plan designed to ensure the city had an equal amount of voters in each district. His plan was in response to Opelika’s 80% population growth noted in the latest Census date. To ensure equal representation, meant reassigning certain voters to new polling locations for city elections.

During Tuesday’s city council meeting, a vote was cast on the Mayor’s plan to move those in wards two, four and five. Wasting no time, councilors quickly passed the Mayor’s plan with a four to one vote, a week before the deadline.

Lee County’s NAACP President Billy Allen says the vote will cause more harm than good, impacting the amount of minority votes in Ward 3.

“The branch is very disappointed with the results from the vote tonight at City Council. We think that it’s very unfortunate that we couldn’t work together and come up with a combined solution to the redistricting here in Opelika and Lee County,” said Allen.

The NAACP branch says the plan THEY wanted adopted called for voters from Opelika’s West End of Ward 1 to be moved to Ward 3.

“What we’re thinking about and want to make sure of is in Ward 3 that the minority percentage stays at a level where it is now, which is roughly 25%,” said Allen.

He believes by moving voters out of Ward 3, the percentage of minority voters in that district goes down to 19%. However, City Attorney Guy Gunter the third says minorities will still represent 60% of the population in each district.

Allen says they plan on asking for guidance and direction from the Alabama state conference on how to move forward. The city’s attorney says Opelika may have their next election in February.

