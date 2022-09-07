Business Break
Pet of the Week: Two ‘goodest’ boys looking for loving homes
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Another week, two more sweet pups to show you - in hopes that they find a forever family!

First up - Merlin! We showed Merlin a few weeks ago and he still needs a family!

Merlin still needs a forever home!
Merlin still needs a forever home!(Source: Big Valley Rescue)

Merlin is a 4-year-old bulldog mix and is only 45 pounds. He is a great listener! He is very well trained and loves to please his family. He loves other dogs but cats aren’t his cup of tea.

Merlin loves a good belly rub and to play with his favorite toys. He is perfect for someone who wants a good and loyal boy.

Message Big Valley Rescue on Facebook or visit in person.

Next is Whorton - he might hear a WHO! He is a year and a half and weighs in at 65 pounds! He loves kids, cats and other dogs. But he would be best fit with older kids and dogs who can handle his spunkiness and rough housing!

It's always playtime in Whorton's book!
It's always playtime in Whorton's book!(Source: Big Valley Rescue)

He loves humans and is always wanting to play so he wants a family who is willing to play fetch and run around as much as possible. He is a pro at getting the kids tired for nap time!

Whorton is working on his basic training but is making great progress.

Message Big Valley on Facebook or visit in person to claim Whorton!

