Police: 79-year-old killed in wreck on Mooty Bridge Rd. in LaGrange
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Police are investigating a fatal wreck in LaGrange.
According to LaGrange police, on Sept. 7, just before 6:30 a.m., officers responded to Mooty Bridge Road, where a two-car accident occurred.
79-year-old Gerald McInvale suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash.
Details of this incident are limited as officials continue to analyze the accident.
Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.