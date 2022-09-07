Police: LaGrange man arrested for hitting victim in head with 2x4

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police arrested and charged a man with aggravated assault after hitting a victim with a 2x4.

Authorities say on Sept. 6, they responded to a call about an altercation between Douglas Bowman and Victor Mullins.

According to investigators, the men had a dispute over a toolbox, which led to Mullins getting a 2x4 and striking Bowman over the head.

Bowman was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for his non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers arrested the suspect on the scene, and he is now being held at the Troup County Jail.

