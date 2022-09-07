Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Police: LaGrange man arrested for hitting victim in head with 2x4

(MGN)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police arrested and charged a man with aggravated assault after hitting a victim with a 2x4.

Authorities say on Sept. 6, they responded to a call about an altercation between Douglas Bowman and Victor Mullins.

According to investigators, the men had a dispute over a toolbox, which led to Mullins getting a 2x4 and striking Bowman over the head.

Bowman was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for his non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers arrested the suspect on the scene, and he is now being held at the Troup County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested with drugs, cash after short chase ending in Meriwether Co.
Man arrested with drugs, cash after short chase ending in Meriwether Co.
Fatal crash Ala. Highway 50
Roadways open following fatal wreck on Ala. Hwy 50
4 females assaulted victim on Whittlesey Rd. in Columbus
4 females assaulted victim on Whittlesey Rd. in Columbus
1 man shot and killed in Columbus, neighbors concerned about crime
1 man shot and killed in Columbus, neighbors concerned about crime
David Cruz continues walk of faith journey in Florida

Latest News

Randolph County Health Fair
Health fair to be hosted in Randolph County
Botanic in Opelika now open, offering various services
Botanic in Opelika now open, offering various services
Columbus students prepare for girl’s flag football tryouts
Columbus students prepare for girl’s flag football tryouts
INTERVIEW: 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s returns to Columbus