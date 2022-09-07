Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Police: Suspect assaulted post office employee, stole $112,000

Police officers stand in the doorway of a post office where a Postal Service employee was...
Police officers stand in the doorway of a post office where a Postal Service employee was assaulted during a robbery.(NEWS 12 THE BRONX, LLC via CNN Newsource)
By News 12 The Bronx
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (NEWS 12 THE BRONX) - New York Police said they are searching for a man who attacked a U.S. Postal Service employee Tuesday morning and got away with approximately $112,000.

Police reported it happened at a post office in the Bronx.

The suspect allegedly hit the 56-year-old worker in the head with a gun before demanding a safe inside the post office be opened.

In addition to the money, the suspect also took 10 boxes of money orders of unknown value before fleeing the scene.

Investigators said they believe the printer for money orders was also stolen.

The postal worker suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Police said the FBI also responded to the incident, and the search for the suspect is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 NEWS 12 THE BRONX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested with drugs, cash after short chase ending in Meriwether Co.
Man arrested with drugs, cash after short chase ending in Meriwether Co.
4 females assaulted victim on Whittlesey Rd. in Columbus
4 females assaulted victim on Whittlesey Rd. in Columbus
1 man shot and killed in Columbus, neighbors concerned about crime
1 man shot and killed in Columbus, neighbors concerned about crime
Fatal crash Ala. Highway 50
Roadways open following fatal wreck on Ala. Hwy 50
Three arrested on burglary and theft charges in Auburn
Three arrested on burglary and theft charges in Auburn

Latest News

Emergency crews responded to a leaking regulator on a 2-ton sulfur dioxide vessel at the Phenix...
Crews respond to sulfur dioxide leak in Phenix City
FILE - A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sign stands at the entrance of their...
22% of adults were treated for mental illness in 2021, CDC says
Police chase ends with vehicle crashing in woods in Ladonia
Police chase ends with vehicle crashing in woods in Ladonia
Damage to Tawfiq Islamic Center in Minneapolis will cost more than $50,000.
Caught on camera: Vandalism causes thousands of dollars in damage to mosque