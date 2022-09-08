Business Break
1 dead in two-vehicle wreck on Mooty Bridge Rd. in LaGrange

One man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in LaGrange.
One man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in LaGrange.(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - One man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in LaGrange.

On September 7, at approximately 6:23 a.m., LaGrange officers responded to Mooty Bridge Road in reference to a motor vehicle accident involving two vehicles. 

According to officials, one victim, Gerald McInvale, suffered fatal injuries as a result of this collision. 

This accident remains under investigation.

