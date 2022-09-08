1 dead in two-vehicle wreck on Mooty Bridge Rd. in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - One man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in LaGrange.

On September 7, at approximately 6:23 a.m., LaGrange officers responded to Mooty Bridge Road in reference to a motor vehicle accident involving two vehicles.

According to officials, one victim, Gerald McInvale, suffered fatal injuries as a result of this collision.

This accident remains under investigation.

