1 dead in two-vehicle wreck on Mooty Bridge Rd. in LaGrange
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - One man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in LaGrange.
On September 7, at approximately 6:23 a.m., LaGrange officers responded to Mooty Bridge Road in reference to a motor vehicle accident involving two vehicles.
According to officials, one victim, Gerald McInvale, suffered fatal injuries as a result of this collision.
This accident remains under investigation.
