10 Ala. traffic fatalities over Labor Day weekend, says ALEA
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Over the four-day Labor Day weekend, troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) investigated ten traffic-related deaths.
According to ALEA, this year’s Labor Day weekend travel period began at 12:01 a.m. on Sept. 2 and ended at midnight on Sept. 5.
In that time frame, troopers say there were eight fatal crashes, resulting in the death of 10 people, seven drivers and three passengers.
Additionally, ALEA troopers investigated two boating crashes during the four-day period. However, there were no injuries or drowning reported.
Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.