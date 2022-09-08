10 Ala. traffic fatalities over Labor Day weekend, says ALEA

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Over the four-day Labor Day weekend, troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) investigated ten traffic-related deaths.

According to ALEA, this year’s Labor Day weekend travel period began at 12:01 a.m. on Sept. 2 and ended at midnight on Sept. 5.

In that time frame, troopers say there were eight fatal crashes, resulting in the death of 10 people, seven drivers and three passengers.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the three major summer holidays, Memorial Day, Fourth of July and Labor Day are ranked at the top of the deadliest holidays. This grueling statistic is one of the main reasons the Agency developed a season-long safety campaign that spanned over the 101 day, popular but congested travel period. It is with great sadness we share the tragic news concerning the 10 lives lost on Alabama roadways this holiday travel period. However, our commitment to keep the citizens and visitors of our state safe is unwavering. We have already launched another initiative where ALEA Troopers will be conducting high-visibility enforcement details while simultaneously sharing key safety messages ensuring everyone is well-informed as we head into the fall season.

Additionally, ALEA troopers investigated two boating crashes during the four-day period. However, there were no injuries or drowning reported.

