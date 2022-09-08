5-year-old in stable condition after accidental shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A five-year-old is in the hospital after an accidental shooting at a gas station on Buena Vista Road in Columbus.

Details of this incident are limited. However, Columbus police confirmed that the child is currently at the hospital in stable condition.

