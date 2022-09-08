Business Break
5-year-old in stable condition after accidental shooting in Columbus

(Source: Associated Press)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A five-year-old is in the hospital after an accidental shooting at a gas station on Buena Vista Road in Columbus.

Details of this incident are limited. However, Columbus police confirmed that the child is currently at the hospital in stable condition.

Stay with News Leader 9, on-air and online, as we gather more information on this accidental shooting.

