Car accident on I-85N in Columbus causing traffic delays

Car accident on I-85 in Columbus
Car accident on I-85 in Columbus(WTVM)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An accident on I-85 North in Columbus has caused a traffic delay on the interstate.

At the moment, one lane is currently blocked.

The accident happened before the Macon Road exit and has backed traffic past the Buena Vista Road exit.

No injuries have been reported as of now.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we bring you more traffic updates on-air and online.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

