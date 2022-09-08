Car accident on I-85N in Columbus causing traffic delays

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An accident on I-85 North in Columbus has caused a traffic delay on the interstate.

At the moment, one lane is currently blocked.

The accident happened before the Macon Road exit and has backed traffic past the Buena Vista Road exit.

No injuries have been reported as of now.

