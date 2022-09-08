Clouds roll back, Turning wetter to end the week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We are still on track to see higher rain coverage later today and especially Friday. It will be on the unsettled side for the weekend, too, but it won’t be a complete washout.

Rain coverage rises over the next 24-48 hours. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Sunshine is out there to start Thursday, but don’t be fooled. Clouds will increase and the chance of showers and storms will begin in our southern counties around mid afternoon before that moisture gradually advances north and west later in the day and this evening. Rain coverage will be around 30-50%. High temperatures mostly between 84 and 88 degrees.

As rain moves up from the south, the chance of showers and storms appears starting around mid to late afternoon for some of us. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Some high school football games are taking place tonight and some have even been bumped up from Friday night to tonight. Realize, there will be some rain and a few storms around even tonight.

Bring the rain gear tonight for high school football games. Friday looks wetter overall, but we'll see how the evening shapes up. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Cloudy, breezy and wetter Friday with waves of rain and storms likely at any time of the day, including spots of rain in the morning. The overall rain coverage will be around 70-80% so odds are pretty high you’ll get a downpour or two at some point. Localized flooding is possible where the heaviest rain sets up. 1 to as much as 2 inches of rainfall is possible. The clouds and rain will keep our highs mostly in the upper 70s to right around 80.

A slight risk of flooding is expected with some of the heaviest downpours Friday. Flooding won't be widespread though if it does occur in a few spots. (Source: WTVM Weather)

While the rain isn’t expected to be nearly as widespread over the weekend, there is a good opportunity for scattered showers and thunderstorms with around 50 to 60% coverage so have some inside plans ready to go.

Rain isn't expected to be as widespread for the weekend, but it is likely you'll still have to dodge a scattered array of showers and thunderstorms both days. (Source: WTVM Weather)

One more chance of showers and storms comes our way Monday ahead of a cold front, which will actually start drying us out Tuesday and should push the moisture south of here by late Tuesday or Wednesday at the latest. That will knock quite a bit of the mugginess out of the air leading to lows in the 60s most of next week.

A deeper push of moisture will keep our rain chances elevated late this week and over the weekend. Watch for drier and less humid air by mid next week! (Source: WTVM Weather)

