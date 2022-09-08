Columbus native Josh Lester reacts to big league call up
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Seven years after being drafted by the Detroit Tigers, Columbus native Josh Lester made his Major League Baseball debut on Monday with the Detroit Tigers. Lester, a Columbus High graduate, made his first career start on Tuesday in Los Angeles vs. the Angels.
Long-time Columbus natives would remember, he and 10 other Northern Little League baseball players won the 2006 Little League World Series. In fact, Lester himself made the final out in the last game of the Little League World Series.
Please click the video player above to hear from Lester describe a moment he’ll never forget.
