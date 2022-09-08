Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Columbus native Josh Lester reacts to big league call up

By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Seven years after being drafted by the Detroit Tigers, Columbus native Josh Lester made his Major League Baseball debut on Monday with the Detroit Tigers. Lester, a Columbus High graduate, made his first career start on Tuesday in Los Angeles vs. the Angels.

Long-time Columbus natives would remember, he and 10 other Northern Little League baseball players won the 2006 Little League World Series. In fact, Lester himself made the final out in the last game of the Little League World Series.

Please click the video player above to hear from Lester describe a moment he’ll never forget.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested with drugs, cash after short chase ending in Meriwether Co.
Man arrested with drugs, cash after short chase ending in Meriwether Co.
Heavy police presence on Veterans Pkwy. in Columbus
Death investigation underway after officer-involved shooting near Veterans Pkwy.
4 females assaulted victim on Whittlesey Rd. in Columbus
4 females assaulted victim on Whittlesey Rd. in Columbus
Jordan Vocational High School in Columbus introduces new program
1 man shot and killed in Columbus, neighbors concerned about crime
1 man shot and killed in Columbus, neighbors concerned about crime

Latest News

Valley vs Beauregard FB
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Games moving to Thursday, key matchup previews
Columbus students prepare for girl’s flag football tryouts
Columbus students prepare for girl’s flag football tryouts
A local Columbus High School standout is headed to Major League Baseball.
Columbus native signs with Detroit Tigers organization
Central vs Smiths Station 2022
SPORTS OVERTIME: High school football scores, highlights September 1-2nd