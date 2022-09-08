Groundbreaking ceremony for $3M building at Lee-Scott Academy

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A new $3 million middle school building will soon start construction at Lee-Scott Academy in Auburn.

Today, the Academy held its groundbreaking ceremony featuring guests from board members, alums, and Mayor Ron Anders.

The new middle school building will hold seven classrooms, teacher work rooms, a student services center including counselors and instructional coaches, and a learning center with around 60 students.

The learning center will also serve as a safe room. Head of school, Dr. Stan Cox, says this added space will provide students with more one-on-one time with their teachers-- bringing down the classroom size to 20 students per classroom.

“It’s huge because it’s like they don’t fit, they’re too old for the elementary side and not quite big enough for the high school side so this gives so this gives them their own space. Success is being able to know where they’re going to spend their eternity so that’s our main focus,” said Cox.

Construction is planned to be completed on July 13th of 2023, and will open the following school year in August.

