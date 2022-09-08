Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Tips for jogging safety

By Katrice Nolan
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Jennifer Davis is going for her daily jog. But, as she laces up, one thing she never leaves behind is her weapon.

“I do have protection. Never had to use it, thank goodness,” says Davis. However, she knows how to, just in case someone tries to attack her during a run.

“It’s a knife in there these peel back, and hopefully, you can at least injure someone so that you can get away,” says Davis.

Aboriginal Weapons and Tactics or AWAT teaches women how to defend themselves if ever faced with an attacker.

“If somebody has a knife, the first thing you have to do is grab the wrist, hold it tight, twist, twist, twist, throw an elbow and take off,” says self-defense trainer Imad Khouri.

In this class, they teach two options for women, either hand-to-hand combat or the use of weapons.

“This is what I use. I use an ankle holster, here pretty decent ankle holster. Press down here, and you can pull your weapon and shoot,” says self-defense trainer Mo Jackson. Whether it’s shooting an attacker, stabbing one, or fighting back, they all agree to use a few tips to keep you safe.

“Situational awareness is extremely important to know where you are, not looking at your phone or tapping, coming around corners so closely, you have to know what you are looking at,” says Jackson. “Try to do all the precautions, use well-lit areas, places that you know, try not to run the same route twice, run it backwards, run it forward, try to stay in areas that you know,” says Davis.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested with drugs, cash after short chase ending in Meriwether Co.
Man arrested with drugs, cash after short chase ending in Meriwether Co.
Heavy police presence on Veterans Pkwy. in Columbus
Death investigation underway after officer-involved shooting near Veterans Pkwy.
4 females assaulted victim on Whittlesey Rd. in Columbus
4 females assaulted victim on Whittlesey Rd. in Columbus
Jordan Vocational High School in Columbus introduces new program
1 man shot and killed in Columbus, neighbors concerned about crime
1 man shot and killed in Columbus, neighbors concerned about crime

Latest News

1 dead after officer-involved shooting on Earline Ave. in Columbus
1 dead after officer-involved shooting on Earline Ave. in Columbus
5-year-old in stable condition after accidental shooting in Columbus
5-year-old in stable condition after accidental shooting in Columbus
NEW DETAILS: Chambers County wreck leaves 2 dead, 4 injured
NEW DETAILS: Chambers County wreck leaves 2 dead, 4 injured
Muscogee County Sheriff's Office shares school bus safety tips
Muscogee County Sheriff's Office shares school bus safety tips
Police: 79-year-old killed in wreck on Mooty Bridge Rd. in LaGrange
Police: 79-year-old killed in wreck on Mooty Bridge Rd. in LaGrange