Tips for jogging safety

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Jennifer Davis is going for her daily jog. But, as she laces up, one thing she never leaves behind is her weapon.

“I do have protection. Never had to use it, thank goodness,” says Davis. However, she knows how to, just in case someone tries to attack her during a run.

“It’s a knife in there these peel back, and hopefully, you can at least injure someone so that you can get away,” says Davis.

Aboriginal Weapons and Tactics or AWAT teaches women how to defend themselves if ever faced with an attacker.

“If somebody has a knife, the first thing you have to do is grab the wrist, hold it tight, twist, twist, twist, throw an elbow and take off,” says self-defense trainer Imad Khouri.

In this class, they teach two options for women, either hand-to-hand combat or the use of weapons.

“This is what I use. I use an ankle holster, here pretty decent ankle holster. Press down here, and you can pull your weapon and shoot,” says self-defense trainer Mo Jackson. Whether it’s shooting an attacker, stabbing one, or fighting back, they all agree to use a few tips to keep you safe.

“Situational awareness is extremely important to know where you are, not looking at your phone or tapping, coming around corners so closely, you have to know what you are looking at,” says Jackson. “Try to do all the precautions, use well-lit areas, places that you know, try not to run the same route twice, run it backwards, run it forward, try to stay in areas that you know,” says Davis.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.