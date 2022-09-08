Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Man found dead in vehicle in Opelika Walmart parking lot

(WSAZ)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Lee County authorities are investigating the death of a man found dead in his vehicle in the Walmart parking lot on Pepperell Parkway in Opelika.

According to Lee County Deputy Coroner Brad Whetsome, a bystander saw a man slumped over the wheel of his vehicle on the morning of Sept. 8 while visiting a nearby store.

The bystander returned to Walmart the following day and noticed the man in the same place as before.

Police were called and responded to the scene around 9:45 a.m. on Sept. 9.

Officials identified the victim as 55-year-old Aaron Bourn of Opelika.

Bourn’s death is being treated as death by natural causes. No foul play is suspected in this incident.

His body will be taken to Montgomery for an official autopsy.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence on Veterans Pkwy. in Columbus
Death investigation underway after officer-involved shooting near Veterans Pkwy.
5-year-old in stable condition after accidental shooting in Columbus
5-year-old in stable condition after accidental shooting in Columbus
Man arrested with drugs, cash after short chase ending in Meriwether Co.
Man arrested with drugs, cash after short chase ending in Meriwether Co.
NEW DETAILS: Chambers County wreck leaves 2 dead, 4 injured
NEW DETAILS: Chambers County wreck leaves 2 dead, 4 injured
Jordan Vocational High School in Columbus introduces new program

Latest News

ALEA shares safety tips for the water and roads amid upcoming holiday weekend, summer months
10 Ala. traffic fatalities over Labor Day weekend, says ALEA
Murder suspect faces judge in Muscogee County
Murder suspect faces judge in Muscogee County
Groundbreaking ceremony for $3M building at Lee-Scott Academy
Groundbreaking ceremony for $3M building at Lee-Scott Academy
Groundbreaking ceremony for $3M building at Lee-Scott Academy
Groundbreaking ceremony for $3M building at Lee-Scott Academy