Man found dead in vehicle in Opelika Walmart parking lot

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Lee County authorities are investigating the death of a man found dead in his vehicle in the Walmart parking lot on Pepperell Parkway in Opelika.

According to Lee County Deputy Coroner Brad Whetsome, a bystander saw a man slumped over the wheel of his vehicle on the morning of Sept. 8 while visiting a nearby store.

The bystander returned to Walmart the following day and noticed the man in the same place as before.

Police were called and responded to the scene around 9:45 a.m. on Sept. 9.

Officials identified the victim as 55-year-old Aaron Bourn of Opelika.

Bourn’s death is being treated as death by natural causes. No foul play is suspected in this incident.

His body will be taken to Montgomery for an official autopsy.

