Midday Dee Time: How to age gracefully

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Aging gracefully - it can be done... After all, they say 60 is the new 40.

On #MiddayDeeTime, Dee spoke with experts on intermittent fasting - can it slow the aging process? A good night’s sleep is what doctors are calling medicine - and beneficial to staying youthful. And weight training versus cardio - what’s the difference? How do I maintain muscle when my body loses muscles every year?

All of that, in one show!

A local body building trainer, pregnant weight trainer and fitness expert spoke with Dee on set. Kirsten Marie Powell owner of My Body Mobile Fitness is based in Phenix City. And you don’t want to miss Dee Armstrong doing squats on set!

We’re talking aging gracefully and how extremely important it is to get a good night’s sleep. Also joining us this afternoon is a sleep lab clinical coordinator Katrenna Lewis on the importance of sleep and how it keeps us young!

Now, the hottest thing on the internet these days - intermittent fasting. Intermittent fasting is not as much about what you’re eating - but when you eat and how long you take between meals. That’s the fasting part. Most folks start with a 12/12 - I can eat during 12 hours. Then I don’t eat anything for the next twelve hours. But, that’s just the beginning for most people who choose intermittent fasting.

Eric Dempsy of Eric Dempsy’s Resolution is a personal trainer and has a solid foundation in teaching intermittent fasting.

