Poll workers needed in Alabama for upcoming general election

We are just two months away from election day across the country.

Many states, including Alabama, are still working to fill crucial poll working positions.

Nearly two thousand polling places across the state of Alabama need to be fully staffed before the general election.

“You can never have enough poll workers that are prepared to ensure we have a proper administration election,” said Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill.

On November 8th, Alabamians will visit their local polling location to vote for the general election. A high turnout requires more staff members to help at the polls.

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill said requirements to become a poll worker include being registered to vote in Alabama and the county they desire to work at, must attend a mandatory poll worker training session in October and cannot be a member of a candidate’s family or political committee.

“The best way to do that is to make sure that the poll workers that are administrating the election have been properly prepared and certified to ensure they have a quality experience,” said Merrill.

With the recent scandal in Michigan involving party leaders allegedly encouraging rule-breaking at poll worker training sessions, Merrill said any paid election administrators advocating for specific candidates, parties, or issues would not be tolerated.

“We will be happy to have those people identified, investigated, have them indicted, prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” said Merrill.

Merrill says they want a smooth general election in November, and if you want to become a poll worker, you will work 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“We will be happy to connect you with your county probate judge and to make sure they know of your interest and make sure you have the opportunity to participate in the state general election,” said Merrill.

If someone is interested, all they need to do is fill out an application and return it to their county probate judge before October.

To find the application information, click here.

