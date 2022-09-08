Sausage produced in Valdosta being recalled

Business Break
The Georgia special chicken and pork smoked sausages were produced on June 30, 2022. The 28 ounce packages have a sell by date of Oct. 28, 2022.(Source: USDA)
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Almost 4,500 pounds of sausage from Sunset Farm Foods Inc. out of Valdosta have been recalled.

According to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Services, there could be thin blue plastic in the meat.

The Georgia special chicken and pork smoked sausages were produced on June 30, 2022.

The 28 ounce packages have a sell by date of Oct. 28, 2022.

They were shipped out across Alabama, Florida, Georgia and North Carolina.

You can either throw the sausage away or return it to where you bought it from.

