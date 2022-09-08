Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Several Rounds of Rain & Storms Due in Friday & the Weekend

Derek’s Forecast!
Crews work to reopen roads after flooding
Crews work to reopen roads after flooding
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rain coverage will increase in a big way as we head into Friday with several rounds of rain and storms due in to the Chattahoochee Valley through the afternoon, evening, and night. Get ready to have the rain gear handy for any outdoor plans like the Uptown Concert Series or high school football games. For the weekend, the rain coverage will likely be a little bit higher on Saturday versus Sunday (60% & 50%), but there should be a little less rain and storms around compared to Friday. During this time, highs will stay in the low to mid 80s thanks to clouds and rain. Some might even stay in the 70s all day on Friday! For next week, Monday will be a bit of a transition day for us - there will still be a chance of rain and storms, but many may end up dry. Highs will climb back to the mid 80s. A long-awaited cold front will push in by Tuesday, drying things out in a big way for the middle and end of next week. Rain chances will drop to zero and overnight lows will fall well into the 60s - even the chance at a few 50s in the normally colder spots! Afternoon highs won’t be impacted much since the dry air will still heat up very efficiently - look for upper 80s and lower 90s.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence on Veterans Pkwy. in Columbus
Death investigation underway after officer-involved shooting near Veterans Pkwy.
5-year-old in stable condition after accidental shooting in Columbus
5-year-old in stable condition after accidental shooting in Columbus
Man arrested with drugs, cash after short chase ending in Meriwether Co.
Man arrested with drugs, cash after short chase ending in Meriwether Co.
NEW DETAILS: Chambers County wreck leaves 2 dead, 4 injured
NEW DETAILS: Chambers County wreck leaves 2 dead, 4 injured
Jordan Vocational High School in Columbus introduces new program

Latest News

Deeper moisture will start moving into the valley later today and tonight, peaking Friday,...
Clouds return, Turning wetter to end the week
Clouds on the increase along with a chance of showers and storms later. The highest rain...
Thursday Morning Weather on the Go
State of Emergency issued in Chattooga and Floyd counties after major flooding
Forecast Turning Wetter by Week’s End
Isolated showers or storms today with everyone getting in on the warmth and mugginess.
Mostly dry for now but wetter weather arrives soon