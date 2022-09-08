Several Rounds of Rain & Storms Due in Friday & the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rain coverage will increase in a big way as we head into Friday with several rounds of rain and storms due in to the Chattahoochee Valley through the afternoon, evening, and night. Get ready to have the rain gear handy for any outdoor plans like the Uptown Concert Series or high school football games. For the weekend, the rain coverage will likely be a little bit higher on Saturday versus Sunday (60% & 50%), but there should be a little less rain and storms around compared to Friday. During this time, highs will stay in the low to mid 80s thanks to clouds and rain. Some might even stay in the 70s all day on Friday! For next week, Monday will be a bit of a transition day for us - there will still be a chance of rain and storms, but many may end up dry. Highs will climb back to the mid 80s. A long-awaited cold front will push in by Tuesday, drying things out in a big way for the middle and end of next week. Rain chances will drop to zero and overnight lows will fall well into the 60s - even the chance at a few 50s in the normally colder spots! Afternoon highs won’t be impacted much since the dry air will still heat up very efficiently - look for upper 80s and lower 90s.

