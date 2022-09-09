Aniah Blanchard’s family to host self-defense class in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The family of a young woman who was abducted from an Auburn gas station is hosting a series of self-defense classes this Saturday at Max Fitness in Auburn to show women and even men how to protect themselves if they ever find themselves in a dangerous situation.

You may recall that Aniah Blanchard was taken against her will four years ago and later found dead. After that, the family started Aniah’s Law to teach the importance of self-awareness.

The classes will include self-defense strategies from Blanchard’s brother and stepdad, UFC fighter Walt Harriss. It will also include safety education. Aniah’s brother Elijah Blanchard says the event is free to the public. Come ready to learn and absorb tips and self-defense methods.

“You can’t just you know walk around and just think everything’s ok because it’s not anything can happen at any time, and that’s kind of what happened to Aniah. We live in a very dangerous time where where anything can happen to anyone so basically were just teaching people is you know just stay aware,” said Elijah Blanchard.

The family also wants to remind everyone to vote yes on their ballot in November for Aniah’s Law giving judges the choice to deny bail to people accused of violent crimes.

