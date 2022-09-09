Auburn fans asked not to wrap certain trees after a win

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn football will host the second of eight home games this season tomorrow at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Fans typically head to Toomer’s Corner after a big win, but you should know some areas remain off-limits for fans.

The intersection at Toomers Corner becomes a flood of fans following a major Auburn victory. This corner has been transformed over the past decade and campus officials are asking for help and patience as the young trees continue to grow.

“We’ll roll them, but we always respect the trees that are still growing so that the future people can enjoy the same tradition we have,” says an Auburn student.

This uniquely Auburn tradition began when fans tossed ticker tape from nearby Toomer’s Drug store into the trees after an Auburn victory. Allegedly, the first-time toilet paper was used was after the 1972 Iron Bowl.

Unfortunately, in 2010 the Toomer’s Corner Oaks were poisoned by Alabama fan Harvey Updyke. The historic oaks were replaced twice before Jochen Wiest burned down one of the trees in 2016.

Auburn University Arborist Alex Hedgepath said post-game celebrations cause a lot of foot traffic, which is a big problem for young trees with sensitive root systems like these two growing oaks.

“They are very fragile and can be broken easily, so we are trying to make sure that compaction is not an issue, and the trees can get the chance they need to fully start off on the right foot,” said Hedgepath.

Hedgepath said the two Auburn oaks are showing excellent progress since being planted but adds that growth is slow.

He asks all fans to continue to keep pressure off all trees in Samford Park, including those growing closest to College Street.

“We’re encouraging fans to only roll the trees that we ask to roll for right now to allow these two Auburn oaks to become the future of rolling so that they can have a long life,” said Hedgepath.

So, fans can do their part by continuing to avoid the threes at this corner… and instead rolling the magnolia trees near Biggin Hall. Hedgepath says it may be another decade before the young oaks at the corner are fully established.

