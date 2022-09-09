Colleagues and friends remember Ralston Jarrett

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -“He said, I’m a lawyer. I said, but I don’t know you, and he said I’m a good lawyer,” says Columbus resident Mickey Webb. Mickey Webb of Columbus says that’s how he met young attorney Ralston Jarrett.

The lawyer made it known he was confident that he could represent his daughter in a case where she needed a defense attorney.

“He went on and took the case, handled the case, got her out of trouble, and she is on the road to being a good person again,” says Webb.

Much of the community was shocked by hearing of his death, including Webb. He says he had to come to the lawyer’s office to confirm the tragic news.

“My daughter just called me just now. I just wanted to know if it was true. I just couldn’t believe it.”

The lawyer was only licensed in the state of Georgia for three years. Bobby Jones “He was successful, he seemed like a knowledgeable lawyer. He was real bright, I think he had a hell of a future,” says fellow attorney Bobby Jones.

Jarrett represented many criminal defendants in Columbus, and fellow attorneys say they were just as shocked. “It hit me pretty bad last night when I go that phone call,” says fellow attorney and friend Shevon Thomas, II.

The cause of Jarrett’s death is unknown. However, close friend Shevon Thomas says Ralston was more than an attorney. He changed lives.

“I just want to make sure that his legacy lives on because he touched so many lives, and done so many great things around this city and helped so many people,” says Thomas. “He’s been helping so many young kids by coming to this courthouse and getting to the root of their problems,” says Webb.

All in all, he will be missed.

“Going to miss him so much,” says Webb. The young attorney passed away at piedmont north in Columbus late last night. “I’m going to miss him. I’m going to miss his friendship,” says Thomas.

