Columbus criminal attorney Ralston Jarrett dies at 33

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local criminal and personal injury attorney, Ralston Jarrett, has died at age 33.

Jarrett was licensed to practice law in Alabama, Georgia and North Carolina.

According to Jarrett’s website, after graduating from Thomas Goode Jones School of Law, Jarrett interned at the District Attorney’s Office of the Chattahoochee Circuit. He then served as an associate attorney at a criminal defense law firm from 2018 to 2020 before becoming a sole practitioner.

Jarrett also owned a party bus business in the Columbus area - Elite Party Bus.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.