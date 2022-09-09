Business Break
Dad lies about baby being inside stolen Jeep to get quicker police response, sheriff says

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the father lied about his son being inside the vehicle...
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the father lied about his son being inside the vehicle in order to get a quicker police response for the stolen Jeep.
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (Gray News) – A man in Texas has been charged with filing a false report after he lied about his infant son being inside a stolen vehicle, officials said.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the father lied about his son being inside the vehicle in order to get a quicker police response for the stolen Jeep.

Gonzalez said Anthony Ray Gray, 38, called 911 to report that his 2018 Jeep Cherokee was stolen Thursday morning and that his 6-month-old son was inside at the time.

Gray told deputies he went inside a store and left the vehicle running in the parking lot with the child inside. Gray said unknown men then took off with the vehicle.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office shared photos on social media of the 6-month-old, asking for the public’s help in bringing him home safely.

Later Thursday morning, Gonzalez said the Jeep was found but the baby was unaccounted for. By the afternoon, Gonzalez said the child was located and safe.

Investigators determined that the baby was never with Gray that morning nor inside the Jeep. The baby was at a relative’s house all morning.

Gonzalez said Gray told deputies he lied about his son being in the Jeep in order to get a quicker response to his stolen vehicle.

Gray was arrested and charged with filing a false report.

