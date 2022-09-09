Family Theater of Columbus celebrating 25 year anniversary

Business Break
Family Theater celebrating 25 year anniversary
By Tiffany Maddox
Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Family Theater of Columbus is celebrating 25 years.

“Family Theater was founded in 1997, by Anne Stumhofer,” said Family Theater Production Assistant Director Mikayla Miller.

The Columbus theater has presenting quality productions, promoted godly values, and prepared people for theater and life.

“She wanted a space where people could come for family-friendly entertainment, so she built family theater from the ground up and thankfully Rose Hill Baptist Church has given this wonderful space to perform in,” said Miller.

And they’ve done just that, helping the next generation of performers hone their skills.

“I’ve been involved with family theater since last year, said Columbus State University Sophomore and theater major Talen Hutchinson.

“I’ve been involved with this theater since I was in the 4th grade,” said Harris County High School student Railey Spurlock.

Staff there said they’re thankful for all that the organization has went through.

“When I tell I’ve seen the highs and the lows, we’ve had a lot of growth, some moments where there were downfalls, but we always get right back up,” said Miller.

“It’s always rewarding to see where family theater was so many years ago, to where they are now.”

This year’s opener. Highlighting the famous feline Garfield.

The cast said you should expect comedy and audience interaction.

The plays leading star told News Leader 9 Family Theater has allowed many performers, including himself, have a safe space to express themselves.

“There’s not a lot of places like family theater. It’s nice being able to come here and feel accepted,” said Hutchinson.

For more information about ticket prices and even audition information for upcoming productions you can visit www.familytheatre.org.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

