Fort Mitchell Nat’l Cemetery recognizes 21st memorial of 9/11

FORT MITCHELL, Ala. (WTVM) - Sept. 9 marks The Patriot Day ‘National Day of Service’ around the United States.

It’s celebrated by recognizing the 21st Commemoration of 9/11 through public service at VA National Cemeteries.

One of those cemeteries is the Fort Mitchell Cemetery.

Volunteers and veterans affairs staff came to the beautiful and sacred grounds to clean fallen soldiers’ headstones.

The day began with a brief ceremony and introduction to volunteers, followed by the acts of service.

Program specialist with the Fort Mitchell National Cemetery, Bernadette Talley, says the day is just one of many active ways to honor those who have served our country.

“I thought it would be a worldly thing to participate in as a Veteran,” said retired veteran Jeremy Broadway. “Makes me feel good. It gives me good filament to come out here.”

More than five million Americans are buried in VA cemeteries, including veterans of every war and conflict.

