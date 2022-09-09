Harris County School’s Mobile Learning Lab returns for the school year

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The mobile learning lab is back on the road in Harris County.

It’s providing students with tutoring, free internet access and additional learning opportunities beyond the traditional classroom.

The districts Assistant Superintendent of Support Services, Shelia Baker said the bus it’s also a way for area parents and other adults to take care of business.

“If parents are in school themselves, and they need to do homework and they don’t have internet access, they can also do job searches, or just any kind of increasing of mobile skills, or soft skills,” said Baker.

The old military bus was gutted and transformed around 2019, currently the bus seats about 15-20 people and includes a library area in the back.

The buses artwork, done by Harris County students, represents what the community is all about.

Baker said the learning lab’s locations around town play also an important role in reaching residents.

“We try to hit several areas throughout the community,” said Baker. “We go from north to south, east to west, as best as possible and we go the areas that are in most need.”

The concept and purpose has a much bigger picture.

We’re finding ways to increase their reading skills with the support of a certified teacher, who’s helping them it betters our community because it makes our students better, it makes them better students, citizens and or course that’s our goal is to make them better in life,” said Baker.

The Mobile Learning Lab schedule for September is:

September 2022

Pine Mountain: Pine Lane Apartments

Every Tuesday and Thursday (September 6, 8, 13, 15, 20, 22, 27, 29)

Hamilton: Harris County Community Center

Monday, September 12

Waverly Hall: St. John Pitts C.M.E. Church Parking Lot

Monday, September 19

Shiloh: City Hall

Every Wednesday (September 7, 14, 21, 28)

Whitesville: Dollar General

Monday, September 26

A calendar for the operation of the Mobile Learning Lab for the 2022-2023 school year is posted at www.harris.k12.ga.us (on the main page, scroll down to News & Information).

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.