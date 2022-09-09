Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Lee Co. investigators release sketch, continue search for man impersonating cop

Lee Co. investigators release sketch, continue search for man impersonating cop
Lee Co. investigators release sketch, continue search for man impersonating cop(Source: Lee County Investigators)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help in identifying the man impersonating a police officer show in the sketch below.

On August 24, at approximately 4:20 p.m. CST, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call in reference to an individual being pulled over by someone impersonating a police officer. The complainant advised that she had been pulled over on Lee Road 183 near Highway 280 in Salem.

The male suspect was described as driving a white Dodge Ram truck which had flashing lights mounted in the grill and the windshield of the truck. The suspect was wearing a white T-shirt with the sheriff’s logo sewn in - with Officer Walters printed as the name.

When the male heard the complainant on the phone with 911, he fled the scene.

A sketch of the suspect was generated to help identify a suspect in this case.

Lee Co. investigators release sketch, continue search for man impersonating cop
Lee Co. investigators release sketch, continue search for man impersonating cop(Source: Lee County Investigators)

If you know the identity of this person or have any information about this case, please contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus criminal attorney Ralston Jarrett dies at 32
Columbus criminal attorney Ralston Jarrett dies at 33
Elderly woman befriends young man who she says saved her life
Elderly woman befriends young man who she says saved her life
Man found dead in vehicle in Opelika Walmart parking lot
Car accident on I-185 in Columbus
Car accident on I-185N in Columbus causing traffic delays
Heavy police presence on Veterans Pkwy. in Columbus
Death investigation underway after officer-involved shooting near Veterans Pkwy.

Latest News

August 2012 photos of one of the oaks at Toomer's Corner (Source: Auburn University)
Auburn fans asked not to wrap certain trees after a win
RUN THE RACE: Couple From Columbus Are Missionaries at UGA, Years After a Picture Made Them...
RUN THE RACE: Couple From Columbus Are Missionaries at UGA, Years After a Picture Made Them Famous
RUN THE RACE: Couple From Columbus Are Missionaries at UGA, Years After a Picture Made Them...
RUN THE RACE: Couple From Columbus Are Missionaries at UGA, Years After a Picture Made Them Famous
Suspect uninvolved in dispute that led to officer-involved shooting in Columbus
Suspect uninvolved in dispute that led to officer-involved shooting in Columbus