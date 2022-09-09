Local church hosts sports program for adults, kids with learning disabilities

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new sports program geared at the needs of children with learning disabilities and their families will host their second event soon.

Northside Christian Church created an Adaptive Sports and Activities Program where a sporting event is scheduled and planned every month for children and adults with learning disabilities and their families.

The church started the program back in August and is scheduled to host a sporting event at least once a month through November 10.

Families can participate and gather with other families in the community for a little friendly competition by way of sports and to also come together to support one another.

“It’s the Adaptive Sports and Activities Program. It is specifically for children and young adults that have disabilities,” said coordinator Beatrice Hiner. “It is a sports program and some other activities. It gives them something to do. once a month. It allows the families to come out and get together and we really feel like we wanted to serve this community.”

This Saturday, September 10, is the second get together for a game of kickball. The game kicks off at 10 a.m. and will run until around noon.

According to church leadership, the first event drew about 71 people from the community as they competed in volleyball for the day. This Saturday, they plan to have just as many to come out and have a good time.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.