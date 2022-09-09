Men suspected of killing Cobb County deputies identified

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two men arrested after two deputies were killed Thursday night.

CCSO says Christopher James Cook Jr., 32, and Christopher Patrick Golden, 29, are scheduled to make their first appearance at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center at 4 p.m.

According to jail records obtained by CBS46, Golden faces two counts of Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault against an Officer.

Meanwhile, Cook faces a number of theft charges including three counts of Felony Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, two counts of Theft by Deception and a misdemeanor Theft by Receiving Stolen Property charge. Jail records indicate his listed home address matches the location of the scene where the two deputies were fatally shot.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Fatal shooting of 2 Cobb County Sheriff’s Office deputies | What we know

The two deputies were killed after they went to a home in Marietta to serve a warrant for a failure to appear in court. As they were walking back to their police cruiser, Cook and Golden allegedly pulled up in a car and shot the two deputies. One deputy was struck in the head and died at the scene while the other was hit in the pelvic area shortly. It happened shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday night. The deputy was rushed to Kennestone Hospital where he later passed.

CCSO Sheriff Craig Ownes called the incident an “ambush.”

According to neighbors in the area, more than a dozen agencies responded to the scene on 2474 Hampton Glen Court and a standoff ensued.

The standoff ended several hours later at around 12:15 a.m. Friday with the suspect taken into custody “without incident.” The other suspect was arrested near the area. The two were transported to Cobb County Jail where they await their first court appearance, scheduled for 4 p.m. Friday.

At 12:30 a.m., Sheriff Owens called a press conference where he detailed the events that took place, noting that this was the first time in more than 30 years that two deputies were killed in the line of duty. He added that Gov. Brian Kemp called to offer his condolences and the state’s support.

The Cobb County Police Department is leading the investigation and the Cobb County District Attorney Fynn D. Broady, Jr., has released the following statement:

“We extend our sincere condolences and prayers to the families of the two sheriff’s deputies killed in the line of duty, the Cobb Sheriff’s Office, and the Cobb law enforcement community. This remains an open and active investigation. As such, we have no further comment at this time.”

Tune in here at 4 p.m. as we bring you LIVE coverage of the scheduled first appearance followed by a press conference by the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office and the Cobb County Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.