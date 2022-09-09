Rain Chances Sticking Around For the Weekend; Not As Widespread As Friday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Heading into your weekend, the chance of rain and storms will stick around, but the coverage looks to be less than what we have seen so far today. In fact, the coverage will drop off a little more heading into Sunday and Monday (going from 50% to 40% to 30%). It won’t be a washout and it won’t rain everywhere - but as always, make sure you have a backup plan in case you have something going on outdoors. Heading into Tuesday, a cold front will be moving into the area which will bring a drastic change to our humidity for the remainder of next week. The mugginess will drop off in a big way as the dry air pushes in - this will mean rain chances at 10% or less for Tuesday through Thursday, comfortable mornings with lows in the 60s, and lots in the way of sunshine. Afternoon highs won’t be impacted that much - in fact, thanks to more sunshine than we have seen the last few days, we will see those numbers go up to the mid to upper 80s and some low 90s.

