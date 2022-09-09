Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Rain Chances Sticking Around For the Weekend; Not As Widespread As Friday

Derek’s Forecast!
Aerial view of the Chattahoochee River provided by Chopper46.
Aerial view of the Chattahoochee River provided by Chopper46.(CBS46)
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Heading into your weekend, the chance of rain and storms will stick around, but the coverage looks to be less than what we have seen so far today. In fact, the coverage will drop off a little more heading into Sunday and Monday (going from 50% to 40% to 30%). It won’t be a washout and it won’t rain everywhere - but as always, make sure you have a backup plan in case you have something going on outdoors. Heading into Tuesday, a cold front will be moving into the area which will bring a drastic change to our humidity for the remainder of next week. The mugginess will drop off in a big way as the dry air pushes in - this will mean rain chances at 10% or less for Tuesday through Thursday, comfortable mornings with lows in the 60s, and lots in the way of sunshine. Afternoon highs won’t be impacted that much - in fact, thanks to more sunshine than we have seen the last few days, we will see those numbers go up to the mid to upper 80s and some low 90s.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus criminal attorney Ralston Jarrett dies at 32
Columbus criminal attorney Ralston Jarrett dies at 33
Elderly woman befriends young man who she says saved her life
Elderly woman befriends young man who she says saved her life
Man found dead in vehicle in Opelika Walmart parking lot
Car accident on I-185 in Columbus
Car accident on I-185N in Columbus causing traffic delays
Heavy police presence on Veterans Pkwy. in Columbus
Death investigation underway after officer-involved shooting near Veterans Pkwy.

Latest News

Rain becoming more likely as Friday presses on.
Wetter end to the workweek and start of the weekend
Pack the rain gear Friday, you'll need it at some point most likely. This weekend will remain...
Friday Morning Weather on the Go
Crews work to reopen roads after flooding
Several Rounds of Rain & Storms Due in Friday & the Weekend
Deeper moisture will start moving into the valley later today and tonight, peaking Friday,...
Clouds return, Turning wetter to end the week