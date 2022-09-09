Sexual assault center loses thousands in federal, state funding

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “We just got the news last week that translated for us $62,000,” says Abby Moorman, victim advocate coordinator at “The Center at 909″. That news rocked this small organization, “The Center at 909″, with a big impact.

“Last year, we served roughly 600 families. Our most common service we provide is individual counseling,” says Moorman. Those services are provided to a victim and their families for free. Not only does the center provide counseling to a victim, but they also have rape kits readily available conducted by a nurse. The kit allows a medical professional to see if DNA can be gathered and possibly placed in a database for law enforcement.

“We are on a case-by-case basis, depending on who the individual is, when it happened, what they need and want if they want to go forward in the law enforcement process if they want to go to the court process. All of that is based on the individual,” says Moorman. “No matter when this crime might have occurred, or when it has been in your life, we are so happy to support you and give you the information you need,” says Kyle Bair, Executive Director, “The center at 909.”

That support comes with an opportunity for group therapy and a chance for women victims to use art to heal from the trauma of rape. And despite the fear of being able to repeat a story of a horrible experience, the center encourages victims to come forward. “Yes, I know it is scary it is, but we have advocates here to help you through the process,” says Bair.

