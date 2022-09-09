Uptown Friday Night Concert cancelled due to inclement weather

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Uptown Columbus announced that tonight’s Friday concert, featuring the Parker House Band, is cancelled due to inclement weather.

Concerts will resume starting next week on Friday, September 16, featuring The Reasons Why band on the 1000 Block of Broadway.

Uptown Columbus Fall 2022 Lineup:

September 16: The Reasons Why

September 23: DNR (Do Not Resuscitate)

September 30: Eagle Sunrise (Eagles Tribute Band)

October 7: Abbey Road Live (Beatles Tribute Band) Opener: Relative Sound at 6 p.m.

October 14: Jonboy Storey

