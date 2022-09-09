Wetter end to the workweek and start of the weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rain is moving in on this Friday and you’ll likely encounter at least a downpour or two at some point today and/or tonight. It will remain unsettled at times through the weekend.

Rain coverage will be highest today and part of Saturday before starting to decrease by Sunday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Cloudy, breezy and turning wetter today. As moisture levels rise from the east and southeast through the day, so do the rain chances; waves of rain and some storms are likely but it won’t be a complete washout. The highest coverage, around 70 to 80% in the valley, is expected during the second half of the day and into the early evening hours. Localized flooding can’t be ruled out, especially south and east of Columbus. The clouds and showers will keep our temperatures mostly in the 70s today, only maxing out in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

The greatest odds of getting wet Friday will be during the afternoon and early evening but you could see some showers at any time! (Source: WTVM Weather)

High school football games look to be on the wet side. More than half of the games will probably get rained on at some point although thunderstorms look pretty few and far between. Nonetheless, bring the wet weather gear.

Plan on trying to dodge rain at many area high school football games tonight! (Source: WTVM Weather)

This weekend starts off lots of clouds and only limited sunshine. Isolated to spotty showers are possible Saturday morning with scattered showers and thunderstorms forecast to develop during the afternoon, lingering in spots during the evening. When it rains, it could pour! Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Rainfall should be less widespread Sunday, but there will still be some showers and storms around; overall coverage looks to be near 40 to 50%. Highs reaching the low to mid 80s thanks to a little more sunshine and more breaks in the rain.

Rain should be at least a little less likely by Sunday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

A cold front approaches Monday kicking up another decent chance of showers and storms in spots. The front should be to our south by Tuesday morning ushering in drier, less humid air for at least two or three days. The main thing you’ll notice is cooler morning with lows in the 60s for the first time since June! Afternoon will still be toasty with a lot more sunshine! Highs in the mid to maybe upper 80s.

Some showers and storms remain in the forecast through at least Monday. Drier air is expected by late Monday and Tuesday thanks to a cold front offering a break from all the humidity! (Source: WTVM Weather)

