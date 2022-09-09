WTVM Editorial 09/09/22: Don’t Be A Quiet Quitter

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Monday was Labor Day, a national holiday created in 1894, setting aside the first Monday in September to honor the American worker.

Revolutions in technology and the workplace, along with a strong work ethic, gave Americans the ability to create the greatest standard of living anywhere in the world.

So, this week might be a good time to assess how much benefit we get out of our work and what priority jobs have in our lives.

You may have heard of the relatively new term “quiet quitting”, which isn’t about leaving a job, it’s about doing the bare minimum - as a way to achieve more work-life balance.

It’s not at all a new concept - despite the catchy term. It used to be called “phoning it in” or “going through the motions”. It’s the opposite of the time-proven path to success: hard work and lots of it.

One of the ultra-successful business gurus on ABC’s hit show Shark Tank is Kevin O’Leary. He hates quiet quitters.

He says people who go above and beyond to solve problems for their organization or manager are the ones that succeed in life.

But according to an August 2022 ResumeBuilder.com survey of 1,000 workers, 25% say they’re quiet quitters: proud to do as little as they can get away with.

The good news is that 75% say they go all out in their job because they want to achieve financial security. Work has gone through another revolution courtesy of COVID.

Jobs and workplaces got more flexible; more people work from home, making quiet quitting easier to do than in the office. But in the end, no one wants a quiet quitter, and you don’t want to be one.

Instead, look for a new job that inspires you. Because employers want to hire driven workers. They know success for the employee translates into success for the company.

The achievements and dedication of the ambitious American worker are worth celebrating year-round, not just on Labor Day!

