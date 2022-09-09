Business Break
WTVM to host free regional job fair, open to public
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - WTVM News Leader 9 is hosting a regional job fair that is free and open to the public to help top area employers meet their urgent recruitment needs.

The event is scheduled for September 14 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Columbus State University Cunningham Center - located at 3100 Gentian Boulevard in Columbus.

Qualified applicants will meet with perspective employers spanning multiple professional and trade industries including retail, auto, manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, food service, education and more.

Resumes are encouraged.

Job seekers can find more information about area openings and learn more about the employers attending the job fair by visiting wtvm.com/jobs. Employers can request information on how to attend by visiting wtvm.com/hire.

