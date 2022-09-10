FBI: Endangered Ohio teen girl last seen at Atlanta airport with unknown man

“Our investigation has found that video evidence of Emma at Hartsfield airport on Tuesday morning. she was seen wandering through the airport and at times, appeared to be lost,” said FBI Investigator Chris Macrae. “We do need your help. Emma needs your help. our top priority is to locate Emma and make sure she is okay and get her back with her family.”

Emma’s father appeared at the press conference, fighting back tears multiple times as he anxiously waits for official word on her safe return home.

“She’s a wonderful girl. She has a sweet and bubbly personality. She loves animals and she loves to sing. We’re anxious to have her back with us,” said Emma’s father.

Investigators confirmed that it was originally a direct flight that was scheduled to go from Cleveland into Boston, Mass. and she was supposed to meet someone in Boston. She missed that flight and was rebooked on a connection through Atlanta. That flight change was unscheduled so she did not know she was going to be in Atlanta.

Officials say Emma has no known connection to people in Atlanta and she has never been here before and does not know anyone there.

She is clinically diagnosed with Autism and she needs to take daily medications. Investigators say she is not in possession of those medications at this time.

It is urgent that if the public knows anything at all or even thinks they know something, it’s important to call our tip line.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI’s Toll-Free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

