Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

INTERVIEW: Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month

Today is world suicide prevention day. The international association for suicide prevention organized the day to promote ways to prevent suicides.
INTERVIEW: Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month
By James Giles
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -News Leader 9′s James Giles & Tiffany Maddox sat down with Angela M. Sims, Ph.D., Developmental Psychologist and Director of Sarah T. Butler Children’s Center at the Pastoral Institute in Columbus.

Today is world suicide prevention day. The international association for suicide prevention organized the day to promote ways to prevent suicides.

Worldwide, 800,000 people die from suicide each year. It’s the leading cause of death among 15 to 29-year-olds. According to the IASP, people more vulnerable to suicide have mental health conditions, such as anxiety and depression. They often feel like they are trapped and alone with no other options. You can now dial 988 to reach the national suicide and crisis lifeline.

Sims said, “We take EAP and CCP which are free sessions for people who work at certain businesses or are members of certain churches.  This is great support by our community to provide counseling for their staff and their church members.”

For more information click here.

National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255

Peer Support Warm Line: 1-888-945-1414

Ga. Crisis And Access Line: 1-800-715-4225

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus criminal attorney Ralston Jarrett dies at 32
Columbus criminal attorney Ralston Jarrett dies at 33
Elderly woman befriends young man who she says saved her life
Elderly woman befriends young man who she says saved her life
Man found dead in vehicle in Opelika Walmart parking lot
COBB COUNTY DEPUTIES KILLED
Deputies killed in Cobb County while serving warrant identified
Columbus criminal attorney Ralston Jarrett dies at 32
Colleagues and friends remember Ralston Jarrett

Latest News

Meet the two candidates running for Georgia State Superintendent
Meet the two candidates running for Georgia State Superintendent
Meet the two candidates running for Georgia State Superintendent
Both directions on Manchester Expy in Columbus closed due to wreck
Both directions on Manchester Expy in Columbus closed due to wreck
Columbus criminal attorney Ralston Jarrett dies at 32
Colleagues and friends remember Ralston Jarrett