INTERVIEW: Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month

News Leader 9′s James Giles & Tiffany Maddox sat down with Angela M. Sims, Ph.D., Developmental Psychologist and Director of Sarah T. Butler Children's Center at the Pastoral Institute in Columbus.

Today is world suicide prevention day. The international association for suicide prevention organized the day to promote ways to prevent suicides.

Worldwide, 800,000 people die from suicide each year. It’s the leading cause of death among 15 to 29-year-olds. According to the IASP, people more vulnerable to suicide have mental health conditions, such as anxiety and depression. They often feel like they are trapped and alone with no other options. You can now dial 988 to reach the national suicide and crisis lifeline.

Sims said, “We take EAP and CCP which are free sessions for people who work at certain businesses or are members of certain churches. This is great support by our community to provide counseling for their staff and their church members.”

National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255

Peer Support Warm Line: 1-888-945-1414

Ga. Crisis And Access Line: 1-800-715-4225

