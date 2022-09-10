Both directions on Manchester Expy in Columbus closed due to wreck

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An accident in Columbus has closed down all the lanes of Manchester Expressway as officials work to clear the scene.

The closure is from Interstate 185 to the Peachtree Mall entrance.

Details of this accident are limited. However, Columbus police, fire department, the Muscogee County sheriff, and coroner are on the scene.

Drivers are advised to take an alternative route.

