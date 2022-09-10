Business Break
Both directions on Manchester Expy in Columbus closed due to wreck

Wreck on Manchester Expressway
Wreck on Manchester Expressway(WTVM)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An accident in Columbus has closed down all the lanes of Manchester Expressway as officials work to clear the scene.

The closure is from Interstate 185 to the Peachtree Mall entrance.

Details of this accident are limited. However, Columbus police, fire department, the Muscogee County sheriff, and coroner are on the scene.

Drivers are advised to take an alternative route.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more information on this developing story.

