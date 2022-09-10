Rain Hanging Around This Weekend, But Dry Weather is On the Way

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you are hoping for rain this weekend, today looks like the wettest day of the two. Showers/storms are expected to develop in the late afternoon/evening today, with overcast skies throughout the day. Because of the cloud cover and rain coverage, temperatures today are not going to heat up too much as the forecasted high today is 82. Tomorrow, we can expect similar conditions but not as much rain or clouds are anticipated. The Valley is also shifting into a week of drier weather heading into Monday, as a cold front approaches in the coming days that will usher in dry air. This cold front is going to drop the rain coverage and morning low temperatures this week. The best chance of rain for the coming days is Monday, but after that, the rain coverage will range between 0-10% throughout the week and into the weekend. Morning lows this week are expected to be brisk in the low to mid-60s, granting the Valley the first taste of fall this year.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.