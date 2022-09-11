Business Break
Dry and Cool Conditions are in the Forecast This Week

Meteorologist McCord’s Forecast
Today Panel 2021WTVM
Today Panel 2021WTVM(WTVM Weather)
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The past couple of days the Valley has seen less and less rain each day, and this trend will be continuing today and into next week.  Today, the rain coverage for the Valley remains around 30% with isolated showers developing this evening. Temperatures remain mild in the mid-80s with cloudy conditions for Sunday. There will be even less in the way of rain starting the work week. This is due to a cold front approaching that will usher in dry air.  This cold front is going to drop the rain coverage and morning low temperatures this week.  Morning lows this week are expected to be brisk in the low to mid-60s with less humid conditions, granting the Valley the first taste of fall this year. The afternoons/evenings this week will feature rain chances near zero and plenty of sunshine, perfect for outdoor plans and activities.

