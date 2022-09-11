Business Break
A Few Showers & Storms Linger to Sunday & Monday

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 10:47 PM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Heading into Sunday, the forecast will remain a bit unsettled with a 30-40% coverage of showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. It will remain warm and muggy with highs topping out in the mid 80s for the afternoon. We should see some more in the way of sunshine than we did today and Friday. For Monday, a cold front will be pushing in, and we will again stay warm and muggy and mention a chance of rain and storms in the afternoon and evening. The aforementioned cold front will not impact afternoon highs in any big way - we still expect to stay in the mid to upper 80s from Tuesday all the way through next weekend. We will, however, see a significant change in morning temperatures, with lows dipping into the low to mid 60s for most from Tuesday morning through the upcoming weekend. In fact, we may even see some 50s in the normally colder spots on Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday mornings. The afternoons will feature rain chances near zero and plenty of sunshine.

