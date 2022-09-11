Smiths Station Ruritan Club looking to help community

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - Across the river in east Alabama, a Smiths Station service organization gathered to discuss more ways to help their community.

The Smiths Station Ruritan Club planned community service projects.

Mayor Bubba Copeland was the guest speaker. He spoke on the importance of the Ruritan Club.

“I just believe in Smiths Station. I’m a hometown boy - I was K through 12 born and raised here and I believe in my community,” said Smiths Station Mayor Bubba Copeland. “I believe what’s best for my community and I would do whatever needs to be so we can be successful because whatever you down for the least of these you’ve done for me and the ones that may not have money.”

“We’ve been part of the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, Young Life churches - we have people that homes have burned down, we help people with poor health, transportation, and we have just recently adopted the Loving Touch veterans home here in Smiths Station,” said Tom Kubik, Ruritan Club president.

The club has been serving the community since 1952. Their motto is fellowship, goodwill and community service.

