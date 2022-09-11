Business Break
Teen dead after single-vehicle crash on Manchester Expressway in Columbus
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle wreck has claimed the life of a Columbus teen.

According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the victim has been identified as 19-year-old Aleiyah Donald.

The crash happened on September 9 on Manchester Expressway. Donald was pronounced dead on the scene at 10:42 p.m., says Bryan.

It’s unknown at this time what caused the wreck.

