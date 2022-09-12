Business Break
Arrest made in fatal shooting on 10th Ave. South in Phenix City
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 10:20 AM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Phenix City police have arrested a woman in relation to a fatal shooting.

On September 11, officers responded to the 100 block of 10th Ave South in reference to a person not breathing. Upon arrival, police found 47-year-old Mendel King, of Phenix City, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. King was pronounced dead on the scene.

46-year-old Joanne Paige, of Phenix City, was taken into custody at the scene and has been charged with murder.

The Phenix City Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is currently investigating.

