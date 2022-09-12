Bloom: School in the Forest Now Open for Registration

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In January 2023, a new style of early childhood learning will be available and parents are already enrolling their children.

“There’s nothing like that here, it is the model education that I love for my son at 4-years-old,” says Olivia Rose of Harris County, “I am so excited, I found out about it Sunday and got connected and immediately enrolled.”

A forest school is a long-term outdoor recreation program that invites children to be curious while learning how to be respectful of the Earth.

The goal is to provide children with a welcoming space to learn and express themselves authentically.

Founder and Director of Bloom, Lizzie DiQuattro, who is passionate about learning all there is to know about nature, decided to bring ‘Bloom” to the area after finding out the nearest one is in Atlanta.

“I grew up in this kind of environment and being out in the woods and learning how to navigate that world was super important to me,” says DiQuattro, “I want kids to learn how to be out in nature safely, but also learning that they can do things they’ve never done before.”

Bloom-Midland Forest School, will be the first school of its kind in the Chattahoochee Valley. It’s 5 acres of wooded land designed for child-led exploration and discovery.

Bloom is designed for ages two to six to develop their exploration skills. DiQuattro says the program will represent it’s namesake through it’s inclusivity.

“If you plant a garden just with roses, it’s beautiful, but they only bloom for just a little bit and don’t you want to have diversity all year round? So, if you plant a bunch of different plants and different flowers, you’ll have beauty from the spring all the way through the winter because different things grow at different paces.”

Through Bloom’s tiered pricing tuition, DiQuattro aims to allow everyone in the community to have access to this style of education.

“We just want to work alongside families and not make it cookie cutter per say, because everyone families’ are different and we want to support every single family,” says DiQuattro.

A typical day for a child includes activities like gardening, foraging, or even tree climbing; all activities that encourage healthy development for students.

“Every time they learn a new skill, they form new neurons in their brain; Every time, they learn how to climb a tree or interacting with the world around them, they’re firing neurons and learning new skills that will help them in life,” says DiQuattro.

Bloom is considered a Mothers Morning Out program. It is located on County Line road just off of Manchester Expressway.

Right now, you can apply to and tour Bloom Midland forest school as early as October.

