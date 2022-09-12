Business Break
Chambers Co. High School to host 2-day site selection townhall meeting

(Source: Chambers County School District)
By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Chambers County School District has been under a federal desegregation order for decades, however, plans to ensure schools are no longer segregated have already been put into play. One of those plans includes building a brand-new high school.

The Board of Education committee has narrowed down its search from 50 locations to just two. One place in Lafayette and the other in Valley.

In addition, a high school site selection town hall meeting will be held tonight and tomorrow to gather information from the community on where the new high school should be located.

“The judge told us that a consolidated high school is what had to be done. We just now have to pick where,” said Chambers County Superintendent Casey Chambley.

The Chambers County Board of Education has had a desegregation order for over 50 years, they have tried to gain unitary status, meaning you cannot have racially identifiable schools, and they all must be equal.

Right now, Chambers County is divided into two communities. Lafayette is majority Black, and Valley is majority White. To become lifted from the order, one of the plans is to merge Lafayette High School students and Valley into one brand new high school.

“We want the input from the community because this new high school is going to be functional for 50 to 75 years in our community. This is the first new consolidated high school that we’ve ever had, and we need that input positive and negative from the community something may come up that we’ve not considered,” said Chambley.

Chambers County Superintendent Casey Chambley says the two properties being considered were donated from each city. The first is the land behind the city of Lafayette Eastside Park and in Valley behind Rams stadium.

Valley resident Alex Hall lives in an apartment complex down the street where the possible high school could be put in Valley. He says if the traffic isn’t too heavy, he agrees it would be a perfect location for the students.

“I think it could be a good idea because you have to commute less to get to the games,” said Hall.

“If we hear something from a community member of a concern that we have not thought about, that gives us the opportunity to think about that and to put that into consideration when we are choosing and picking the sites,” said Chambley.

Tonight’s meeting will take place at Eastside Elementary Cafeteria at 6 p.m. CT. The second meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at Valley Community Center at 5 p.m. central. If you can’t attend the meetings, you can complete a paper survey instead.

They will also announce the 12 people selected for the Desegregation Advisory Committee tonight. The make-up of the committee is supposed to represent the diversity of Chambers County as the school district continues the work of desegregating the schools here.

