Columbus police searching for missing man last seen April 2022

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing 66-year-old man last seen in April.

James Elkins was reported missing from the 1100 block of 15th Street on April 2, at approximately 12 a.m. Officials say he left his residence earlier in the day at 8 a.m.

Elkins was last seen wearing a white hoodie, blue jeans, beanie, and was using a black/red walker.

If you have any information on James’s whereabouts, please contact the Columbus Police Department by calling 911, or the Youth Services Unit at 706-653-3449.

