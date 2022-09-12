Business Break
Columbus police searching for missing man last seen April 2022
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing 66-year-old man last seen in April.

James Elkins was reported missing from the 1100 block of 15th Street on April 2, at approximately 12 a.m. Officials say he left his residence earlier in the day at 8 a.m.

Elkins was last seen wearing a white hoodie, blue jeans, beanie, and was using a black/red walker. 

If you have any information on James’s whereabouts, please contact the Columbus Police Department by calling 911, or the Youth Services Unit at 706-653-3449.

Two people injured in house party shooting in LaGrange
Police searching for missing Columbus man last seen June 2019
Columbus suspect pleads not guilty in Oct. 2021 Beallwood murder
