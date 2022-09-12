Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Columbus RiverCenter to host three-day theatre conference

By WTVM News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Presents Conference kicked off today.

The Fox Theatre Institute, in partnership with the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, VisitColumbusGA and the Georgia Council for the Arts, are all partnering to host the three-day event.

Georgia Presenters, a statewide booking group, provide collective programming where presenters and theaters can work to increase cultural opportunities in their communities and statewide.

Representatives from performance venues across the southeast will be at the RiverCenter starting Sept. 12 to Sept. 14 for networking and professional development sessions.

More than 15 independent artists will also present their work in showcases.

“A real pleasure to bring nearly a hundred people here for three days to circulate throughout Columbus and enjoy our beautiful community and couldn’t ask for better weather,” said Leigh Burns, Director of the Fox Theatre Institute. “And the opportunity, I think as well, to go to the Springer Opera House, which is a great partner to Rivercenter and get the historic and the new is just a great opportunity for our partners.”

Presenters that attended were not only from Georgia but also from South Carolina, Tennessee and Alabama.

They plan to do this conference every year from now on.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen dead after single-vehicle crash on Manchester Expressway in Columbus
Teen dead after single-vehicle crash on Manchester Expressway in Columbus
Arrest made in fatal shooting on 10th Ave. South in Phenix City
Arrest made in fatal shooting on 10th Ave. South in Phenix City
Columbus criminal attorney Ralston Jarrett dies at 32
Colleagues and friends remember Ralston Jarrett
Auburn man arrested for distribution of a controlled substance including fentanyl
Auburn man arrested for distribution of a controlled substance including fentanyl
Missing teen Emma Linek
FBI: Endangered Ohio teen girl spotted getting off train at Lindbergh station

Latest News

August 2012 photos of one of the oaks at Toomer's Corner (Source: Auburn University)
Auburn fans asked not to roll certain trees after a win
Chambers Co. High School to host 2-day site selection townhall meeting
Road closure at Illges Rd. in Columbus to begin Sept. 19
Road closure at Illges Rd. in Columbus to begin Sept. 19
Retirement home in Smiths Station provides care for veterans, heroes
Loving Touch in Smiths Station provides care for veterans, heroes