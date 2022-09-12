Columbus RiverCenter to host three-day theatre conference

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Presents Conference kicked off today.

The Fox Theatre Institute, in partnership with the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, VisitColumbusGA and the Georgia Council for the Arts, are all partnering to host the three-day event.

Georgia Presenters, a statewide booking group, provide collective programming where presenters and theaters can work to increase cultural opportunities in their communities and statewide.

Representatives from performance venues across the southeast will be at the RiverCenter starting Sept. 12 to Sept. 14 for networking and professional development sessions.

More than 15 independent artists will also present their work in showcases.

“A real pleasure to bring nearly a hundred people here for three days to circulate throughout Columbus and enjoy our beautiful community and couldn’t ask for better weather,” said Leigh Burns, Director of the Fox Theatre Institute. “And the opportunity, I think as well, to go to the Springer Opera House, which is a great partner to Rivercenter and get the historic and the new is just a great opportunity for our partners.”

Presenters that attended were not only from Georgia but also from South Carolina, Tennessee and Alabama.

They plan to do this conference every year from now on.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.