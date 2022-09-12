Business Break
Columbus suspect pleads not guilty in Oct. 2021 Beallwood murder

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A murder suspect pleaded not guilty Monday morning to a 2021 murder.

19-year-old Antouvious Pitts is charged with murder and aggravated assault in the October 2021 murder of a Columbus man.

Police say he shot and killed 41-year-old Lorenzo Vasquez-Lopez and shot two other people in the Beallwood community last October. A little under a month ago, we reported 40-year-old Mikita Leonard is facing the same charges in this case.

Sources close to the investigation say the two are mother and son.

Police testified in court Monday that they are looking for a third suspect in this case.

Pitts waived his right to appear but pleaded not guilty. The case moves on to Superior Court.

